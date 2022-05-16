Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reinstated Weber from its 7-day injured list Wednesday, with the right-hander pitching two innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and no walks in his return to the rotation Friday against Syracuse.

Weber was sidelined for just over three weeks due to COVID-19-related protocols, so he presumably tested positive for the virus. Due to the long layoff, Weber was eased back into the rotation with a lighter workload than usual, but he should increase his pitch count in his subsequent outings.