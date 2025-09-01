Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Activated from 15-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees activated Yarbrough (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Yarbrough has been sidelined since June 22 with a strained right oblique. After starting eight of his 16 appearances, Yarbrough will be dispatched out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season, manager Aaron Boone said last week, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Yarbrough owns a 3.90 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 49:17 K:BB across 55.1 innings of work this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Will return as reliever•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Staying on rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Ready to kick off rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Could begin rehab stint Sunday•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Resumes mound work•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Hasn't progressed to mound work•