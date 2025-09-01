The Yankees activated Yarbrough (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Yarbrough has been sidelined since June 22 with a strained right oblique. After starting eight of his 16 appearances, Yarbrough will be dispatched out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season, manager Aaron Boone said last week, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Yarbrough owns a 3.90 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 49:17 K:BB across 55.1 innings of work this season.