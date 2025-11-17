Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Back with Yankees on one-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees re-signed Yarbrough to a one-year contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Yarbrough made eight starts and 11 relief appearances for the Yankees in 2025, finishing with a 4.36 ERA and 55:19 K:BB over 64 regular-season innings. With the Yankees having several pitchers expected to begin the season on the injured list, the southpaw's versatility could come in handy.
More News
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Earns first save of 2025•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Rejoins big club as reliever•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Will return as reliever•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Staying on rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Ready to kick off rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Could begin rehab stint Sunday•