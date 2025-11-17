The Yankees re-signed Yarbrough to a one-year contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Yarbrough made eight starts and 11 relief appearances for the Yankees in 2025, finishing with a 4.36 ERA and 55:19 K:BB over 64 regular-season innings. With the Yankees having several pitchers expected to begin the season on the injured list, the southpaw's versatility could come in handy.