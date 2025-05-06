Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Yarbrough is a candidate to enter the rotation after Carlos Carrasco was designated for assignment, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Boone also mentioned Allan Winans as a rotation option, at least until Marcus Stroman (knee) is ready to return from the 15-day injured list. Yarbrough has been solid in one start and eight relief outings this season, posting a 3.72 ERA and 18:9 K:BB across 19.1 frames. His last appearance was as a starter, and he went 4.1 innings and threw 64 pitches, so the southpaw is already fairly stretched out. The Yankees have a potential opening in their rotation later this week, although they could go with a four-man rotation until next week.