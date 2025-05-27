Yarbrough (2-0) allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win Monday over the Angels.

Yarbrough's sixth pitch of the game was taken 440 feet out to center field by Zach Neto. That would be Yarbrough's only blemish in an otherwise stellar start, his longest outing of 2025. He's now at a 3.06 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB across 35.1 innings over 12 appearances (four starts) this season. He's tentatively projected for a road start versus the Dodgers this weekend, though the Yankees skipped his turn the last time the schedule allowed them to get by with a four-man rotation, so it's not set in stone that he'll get a chance to face his former team.