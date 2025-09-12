Yarbrough earned the save in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Tigers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.0 innings.

Cam Schlittler limited the Tigers to one run over the first six innings, and Yarbrough took care of the rest across the final three frames of Thursday's win. With Yarbrough being used in long relief to close out Thursday's game, the Yankees will have a fresh set of arms out of the bullpen for Friday's series opener against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Yarbrough has a 3.82 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 63.2 innings this season.