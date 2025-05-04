Yarbrough didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rays, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Pressed into duty when Clarke Schmidt (side) was a late scratch Saturday, Yarbrough gave the Yankees 64 pitches (36 strikes) before exiting the mound with the score tied 1-1. It was the southpaw's first start of the season, and through nine appearances and 19.1 innings he's posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB. The team is optimistic Schmidt will be able to slot back into the rotation early next week, but if his injury proves to be serious, Yarbrough might be first in line to fill the hole.