Yarbrough did not factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Yarbrough allowed just one run in the second inning but tossed only one clean inning while throwing only 45 of 78 pitches for strikes. It was a solid rebound after the Red Sox tagged the 33-year-old for eight runs Saturday, though he's now failed to complete five frames in back-to-back outings. He'll carry a 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 46:16 K:BB across 50 innings into a home matchup with the Angels next week.