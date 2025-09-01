The Yankees activated Yarbrough (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Yarbrough had been on the shelf since June 22 due to a strained right oblique, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Yankees after delivering a 4.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB in 11 innings over three rehab appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The southpaw had been working out of the rotation prior to being shelved, but with rookie Cam Schlittler excelling of late as the Yankees' fifth starter, manager Aaron Boone confirmed last week that Yarbrough will work out of the bullpen upon his return.