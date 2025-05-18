Yarbrough is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The left-hander last pitched May 11 in Sacramento, so he'll be taking the mound Tuesday with a bit of extra rest. Yarbrough allowed two runs over five frames in that outing while picking up his first win of the season, and he's been a quality swingman for the Yankees early on in 2025 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB across 24.1 innings.