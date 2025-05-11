Yarbrough is starting Sunday's game against the Athletics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander will make another spot start for the Yankees following the demotion of Carlos Carrasco on Tuesday. Yarbrough has pitched well as a swingman early in 2025 and has a 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 19.1 innings. He set season highs with 64 pitches across four frames in his previous outing May 3 and is likely to have a similar workload Sunday in Sacramento.