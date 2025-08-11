Yarbrough (oblique) had two "ups" during a live batting practice session Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

A rehab assignment is coming next, and Yarbrough will require multiple rehab outings as he rebuilds his stamina. Yarbrough has been sidelined since late June with a right oblique strain, and while he will get stretched back out as a starting pitcher, whether the lefty rejoins the rotation or goes to the bullpen upon his activation could depend on the Yankees' needs at the time.