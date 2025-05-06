Effross (hamstring) has been sent to the Yankees' Florida Complex League affiliate to begin a rehab assignment.
Effross has been out since late February with a Grade 2 hamstring strain but is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. The reliever should be ready to rejoin the Yankees' bullpen later this month, barring any setbacks.
