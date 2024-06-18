Effross (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa on Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Effross hasn't pitched since 2022 due to Tommy John and back surgeries. He'll need time to knock the rust off but could be a weapon in the second half for the Yankees if he can regain his pre-surgery sharpness. Effross posted a 2.78 ERA and 80:16 K:BB over 71.1 innings from 2021-22 with the Cubs and Yankees.