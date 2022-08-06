Effross picked up a hold against St. Louis on Friday, allowing one walk and striking out two batters over 1.1 innings.

Effross entered with the Yankees holding a one-run lead and two outs in the sixth inning. The right-hander struck out Paul DeJong with two runners on base, then worked around a leadoff walk to set the Cardinals down in the seventh. Though Clay Holmes blew the save in the following frame, Effross secured a hold with his strong effort. He has 14 holds between the Cubs and Yankees this season and looks to be a high-leverage option for New York.