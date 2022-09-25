Effross gave up one hit and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning of work to earn the save in a 7-5 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Effross is in the mix for saves now that he is healthy and back from a shoulder strain that had him placed on the 15-day injured list. Clay Holmes still appears to be the main man in the Yankees bullpen, but Lou Trivino and Jonathan Loaisiga have also been used in high leverage situations within the past week. Effross has been solid this season and has a 2.70 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 56 appearances.