Effross (back) tossed a scoreless inning for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, allowing one walk and striking out one batter.

The appearance was Effross' fifth in a rehab stint that began June 19. The righty reliever is working his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in October of 2022 as well as back surgery that took place last December. Effross has tallied a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB over 6.1 frames in his rehab assignment thus far and is expected to be ready to return to the big-league bullpen after the All-Star break.