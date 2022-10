Effross requires Tommy John surgery, which will keep him out not only for this postseason but presumably all of next year as well, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Effross was one of the Yankees' key trade deadline acquisitions and went on to save three games while posting a 2.13 ERA for his new team. He was poised to be one of the team's key high-leverage relievers this postseason, and his absence leaves an injury-plagued unit with one more important spot to fill.