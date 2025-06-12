default-cbs-image
The Yankees recalled Effross from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

It's the corresponding move for Brent Headrick, whose demotion to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was already announced. Effross holds a 12.71 ERA at SWB in 2025 but has turned in consecutive scoreless appearances.

