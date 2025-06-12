Yankees' Scott Effross: On way back to big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees recalled Effross from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
It's the corresponding move for Brent Headrick, whose demotion to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was already announced. Effross holds a 12.71 ERA at SWB in 2025 but has turned in consecutive scoreless appearances.
More News
-
Yankees' Scott Effross: Activated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Scott Effross: Shifting rehab to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Scott Effross: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Scott Effross: Will face hitters soon•
-
Yankees' Scott Effross: Resumes throwing•
-
Yankees' Scott Effross: Suffers setback with hamstring•