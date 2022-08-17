Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Effross and Aroldis Chapman will be the team's primary closing options while Clay Holmes (back) is on the 15-day injured list, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The left-handed Chapman's longer track record of closing experience along with his excellent results of late probably make him the better bet to handle the majority of the save chances during Holmes' absence, but the right-handed Effross will at least allow Boone to mix and match a bit depending on how the opposing lineups shake out late in games. Boone has already shown a willingness to use Effross in a closing situation, as the 28-year-old most recently bagged his first save with the Yankees his last time out Saturday in Boston. He still may be worthy of a short-term pickup in mixed leagues where Chapman is already being rostered.