Effross (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Effross is dealing with a minor strain in his shoulder and is expected to be shut down from throwing for a week to 10 days, but manager Aaron Boone hopes that the right-hander will be able to return in a few weeks. While it's possible that Effross' shutdown leads him to miss slightly more than the minimum of 15 days, it doesn't sound like the Yankees are anticipating a particularly lengthy absence.