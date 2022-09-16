Effross (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Effross threw 20 pitches against live hitters, clearing the way for the start of a rehab assignment. The 28-year-old could be activated from the injured list as early as Tuesday if all goes well with the RailRiders this weekend.