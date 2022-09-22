Effross (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

The Yankees targeted Effross in a deadline deal with the Cubs, in which they sent out quality starting pitching prospect Hayden Wesneski, so he is a clear part of their high-leverage plans. Clay Holmes is currently heading a ninth-inning committee, and Effross could get a save or two over the final two weeks of the season.