Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Effross (hamstring) has resumed his throwing program, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Boone added that he's not sure what stage Effross is at in his recovery, though the fact that he's back to throwing again after suffering a setback is encouraging. The right-hander has been out since late February with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and is likely still several weeks from returning.
