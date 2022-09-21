Effross (shoulder) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Effross made a rehab appearance at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday and allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while failing to strike out a batter in a relief inning. The right-hander should be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's series opener against the Red Sox after missing just over a month.