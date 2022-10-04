Effross pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out one batter on his way to a save in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Effross was called upon in the bottom of the ninth inning to protect a 3-1 lead, retiring all three batters he faced in order including a strikeout. The save was his fourth of the season and second since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 22. Effross now owns a 2.54 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 62 punchouts over 56.2 innings in 60 games with the Cubs and Yankees this year.