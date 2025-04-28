Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Effross (hamstring) will throw live batting practice soon, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Out since late February with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Effross began a throwing program in early April and is ready to progress to facing hitters. He should be ready for a rehab assignment soon, although there's no timetable for the reliever's return to the Yankees' bullpen.
