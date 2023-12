Hermann underwent Tommy John surgery, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

The exact date of Hermann's procedure is unknown, but this news almost certainly rules him out for the entire 2024 campaign. The 20-year-old spent the majority of his time at Single-A Tampa during the 2023 season, where he posted a 4.93 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with an 86:44 K:BB across 107.2 innings (22 starts).