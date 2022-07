Greene agreed to a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Greene elected free agency earlier in the week after being DFA'd by the Yankees, but he'll return to the organization via a minor-league deal. The 33-year-old will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he has a 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB across 21 innings.