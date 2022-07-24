site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-shane-greene-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Shane Greene: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 24, 2022
at
11:05 am ET
•
1 min read
Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday.
Greene had his contract selected by the team on Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
More News
20H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
05/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/18/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
04/04/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read