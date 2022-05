Greene agreed to a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Thursday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

The veteran right-hander elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Dodgers in mid-May, and he'll now latch on with the Yankees. Greene covered two scoreless frames in his lone appearance for Los Angeles but struggled in the minors with a 5.87 ERA. He'll head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for his new organization.