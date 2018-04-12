Robinson was designated for assignment Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Robinson came up from the minors Tuesday, but he'll be removed from the roster in order to allow Aaron Hicks to return from the disabled list. The 33-year-old went 1-for-3 with a walk in his lone start for New York, though he also added another walk and a stolen base off the bench in Wednesday's contest. He'll likely continue being an organizational depth piece if he clears waivers.