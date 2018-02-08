Yankees' Shane Robinson: Invited to Yankees camp
Robinson signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
As has been the case throughout his career, Robinson excelled at Triple-A but struggled during his time in the majors in 2017. While he hit a respectable .318/.370/.425 across 86 games with Triple-A Salt Lake, he turned in a brutal .194/.257/.194 slash-line in 35 plate appearances for the big club. The 33-year-old owns a .226/.294/.297 career line across eight big-league seasons. Given the amount of quality outfield options the Yankees already have on their 40-man roster, Robinson should spend the year in the minors as organizational depth.
