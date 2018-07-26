Robinson was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Thursday's game against Kansas City, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Robinson's stay in the big leagues is likely going to be a brief one until the recently acquired J.A. Happ arrives from Toronto. That said, this move placed Robinson on the 40-man roster for the first time since he was DFA'd by the Yankees in April. Across 48 games with the RailRiders this year, he's hit .253 with a .614 OPS.