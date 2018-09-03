Yankees' Shane Robinson: Outrighted to Triple-A
Robinson was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Robinson was removed from the 40-man roster after the Yankees traded for Andrew McCutchen on Friday. Unsurprisingly, a 33-year-old who's topped the Mendoza line just once since 2013 didn't make for an appealing waiver claim, so he'll head back to the minors.
