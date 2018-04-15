Robinson was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Robinson was designated for assignment by the Yankees last Thursday, as the team has plenty of outfield depth even with Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique) and Clint Frazier (concussion) currently residing on the DL. After clearing waivers, Robinson will now serve as organizational depth in the minors, as opposed to electing free agency.