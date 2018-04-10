Yankees' Shane Robinson: Promoted to majors, starting Tuesday
Robinson had has contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. He is starting in center field and hitting ninth against the Red Sox.
Robinson will take the roster spot of Jace Peterson, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The 33-year-old should serve as a right-handed hitting outfield option as the Yankees face a pair of difficult lefties (Chris Sale and David Price) over the next two games. Robinson likely won't stick with the Yankees for long, however, as Aaron Hicks (ribs) is nearing a return from the disabled list and would presumably take his roster spot once activated.
