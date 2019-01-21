Long was traded from the Reds to the Yankees on Monday along with a competitive balance pick in exchange for Sonny Gray and Reiver Sanmartin, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Long spent the entire 2018 campaign with Double-A Pensacola, hitting .261/.353/.412 with 12 homers and 19 stolen bases in 126 games. While the 23-year-old remains blocked in New York following the acquisition of DJ LeMahieu, he at least has a good chance to make his big-league debut in 2019 given his status on the 40-man roster.