Yankees' Sonny Gray: Allows six in rough loss to Red Sox
Gray (5-6) took the loss Saturday against Boston, lasting only 2.1 innings and giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks. He didn't record a strikeout.
A Rafael Devers first-inning grand slam accounted for most of the damage, and he labored with 68 pitches in the abbreviated appearance. Gray now owns the dubious record of the highest home ERA (7.10) of any Yankees starter (minimum 13 starts), per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch via Baseball Reference. Safe to say in his rough season (5.44 ERA, 8.0 K/9, 4.0 BB/9 in 82.2 frames) that he should be avoided for his Bronx assignments whenever possible. At least he's on the road for his scheduled Friday turn against the Blue Jays, but he remains a boom-or-bust fantasy asset.
