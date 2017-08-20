Yankees' Sonny Gray: Allows two runs against Red Sox

Gray (7-8) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Red Sox. He did not record a strikeout.

Gray struggled with the bottom of the lineup in this one, yielding a two-run triple to ninth-place hitter Jackie Bradley in the second inning. He battled out of trouble on several occasions, but that took a toll on his pitch count, with reached 101 by the end of the fifth inning. Though Gray's string of nine consecutive quality starts came to an end, he has still allowed no more than two earned runs in any of his four starts since moving over from Oakland. He will carry a sharp 3.38 ERA into Saturday's start against the Mariners.