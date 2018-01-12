Yankees' Sonny Gray: Avoids arbitration

Gray agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

This was the second offseason as an arbitration-eligible player for Gray, who will receive a bump of $2.975 million from last year. During 27 starts between Oakland and New York in 2017, he posted a 3.55 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 162.1 innings. Looking ahead, he should be a reliable option at the pitching position in 2018, but an area of concern lies with his propensity to give up home runs in Yankee Stadium. Nonetheless, expect similar numbers during this upcoming season.