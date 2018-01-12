Yankees' Sonny Gray: Avoids arbitration
Gray agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
This was the second offseason as an arbitration-eligible player for Gray, who will receive a bump of $2.975 million from last year. During 27 starts between Oakland and New York in 2017, he posted a 3.55 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 162.1 innings. Looking ahead, he should be a reliable option at the pitching position in 2018, but an area of concern lies with his propensity to give up home runs in Yankee Stadium. Nonetheless, expect similar numbers during this upcoming season.
More News
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Tabbed as Game 4 starter•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Will start Game 1 of ALDS•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Serves up six runs to Rays in loss•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Fires quality start in victory•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Knocked around in loss to Orioles•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Start bumped up to Sunday•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...