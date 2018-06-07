Yankees' Sonny Gray: Brilliant in Wednesday's no-decision

Gray didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-0 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays, allowing two hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander threw 63 of 99 pitches for strikes and retired the first 12 batters he faced before the Jays put together their only rally of the game in the fifth inning, which Gray was able to escape thanks to an out at the plate followed by a double play. He's now posted quality starts in three of his last four outings, and Gray will carry a rapidly improving 4.81 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Nationals.