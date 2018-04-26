Gray didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the Twins, giving up three runs on six hits and five walks over 4.2 innings while striking out four.

The Yankees' bats gave Gray plenty of run support, but he couldn't pitch deep enough into the game to collect his second win of the season. The right-hander threw 60 of 104 pitches for strikes, and while the outing actually lowered his ERA to 7.71, his 19:16 K:BB in 21 innings remains poor. He'll have a hard time turning things around in his next start Monday on the road against the Astros.