Gray (1-1) escaped with a no-decision in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up five runs on five hits and four walks over 3,1 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

After holding Toronto off the board in the first two innings, Gray got tagged for a two-run homer by Teoscar Hernandez -- the first long ball he's served up so far this year -- in the third before things went completely off the rails in the fourth. The right-hander now carries a brutal 8.27 ERA through 16.1 innings, and his 15:11 K:BB doesn't offer much hope of a quick turnaround. Gray will next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Twins.