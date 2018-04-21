Yankees' Sonny Gray: Chased early by Blue Jays on Friday
Gray (1-1) escaped with a no-decision in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up five runs on five hits and four walks over 3,1 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.
After holding Toronto off the board in the first two innings, Gray got tagged for a two-run homer by Teoscar Hernandez -- the first long ball he's served up so far this year -- in the third before things went completely off the rails in the fourth. The right-hander now carries a brutal 8.27 ERA through 16.1 innings, and his 15:11 K:BB doesn't offer much hope of a quick turnaround. Gray will next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Twins.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...