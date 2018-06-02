Yankees' Sonny Gray: Collects fourth win

Gray (4-4) allowed one run on four hits and struck out six across six innings as he picked up the win Friday against the Orioles.

Gray surrendered a solo home run to Manny Machado in the second inning, but he would go on to toss a quality outing. He was able to bounce back from his previous start, when he took the loss after allowing five runs in 3.2 innings to the Angels. Gray sits with a 5.50 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with 50 strikeouts across 55.2 innings.