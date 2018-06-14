Yankees' Sonny Gray: Comes away with no-decision Wednesday

Gray didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out one.

The right-hander was far from dominant, generating only six swinging strikes among his 89 pitches (51 strikes in total), and his chances at a win were ruined when he served up a three-run shot to 19-year-old Juan Soto in the fourth inning. Gray will carry a rough 4.98 ERA into his next outing Monday in a rematch with the Nats in Washington.