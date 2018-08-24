Yankees' Sonny Gray: Confirmed as Saturday evening's starter
Gray will start the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Gray's poor start to the season saw him dropped to the bullpen in early August and passed over for the Yankees' first spot start opportunity, but he's the best man available Saturday with Chance Adams and A.J. Cole both pitching in relief Wednesday. Gray has a 5.56 ERA in his 21 starts this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Could make Saturday spot start•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Passed over for spot start•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Shifts to bullpen role•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Surrenders seven runs in disastrous outing•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Takes hill against Orioles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...