Yankees' Sonny Gray: Confirmed as Saturday evening's starter

Gray will start the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gray's poor start to the season saw him dropped to the bullpen in early August and passed over for the Yankees' first spot start opportunity, but he's the best man available Saturday with Chance Adams and A.J. Cole both pitching in relief Wednesday. Gray has a 5.56 ERA in his 21 starts this season.