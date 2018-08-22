Yankees' Sonny Gray: Could make Saturday spot start

Gray is a candidate to start one half of Saturday' doubleheader against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gray and the newly-promoted Chance Adams are in consideration for the opportunity. Gray has made four appearances since being shifted to a relief role in early August. His 2.89 ERA in those outings is quite good, though his 7:5 K:BB doesn't support such a low figure. Gray was passed over in favor of Luis Cessa the last time a spot start came up but could have done enough since then to convince the Yankees to give him another shot.