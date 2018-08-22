Yankees' Sonny Gray: Could make Saturday spot start
Gray is a candidate to start one half of Saturday' doubleheader against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Gray and the newly-promoted Chance Adams are in consideration for the opportunity. Gray has made four appearances since being shifted to a relief role in early August. His 2.89 ERA in those outings is quite good, though his 7:5 K:BB doesn't support such a low figure. Gray was passed over in favor of Luis Cessa the last time a spot start came up but could have done enough since then to convince the Yankees to give him another shot.
More News
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Passed over for spot start•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Shifts to bullpen role•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Surrenders seven runs in disastrous outing•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Takes hill against Orioles•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: X-rays reveal no damage•
-
Yankees' Sonny Gray: Set for precautionary X-ray•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...