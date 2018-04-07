Yankees' Sonny Gray: Delivers quality start Saturday
Gray (1-0) picked up the win over the Orioles on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.
The right-hander stepped up to help save a depleted bullpen after CC Sabathia (hip) made an early exit from Friday's 14-inning affair, firing 55 of 86 pitches for strikes in his first win -- and first quality start -- of 2018. Gray will face a sterner test when he next takes the mound Thursday in Boston.
