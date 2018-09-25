Yankees' Sonny Gray: Earns win in bullpen game
Gray (11-9) allowed one run on two hits and a walk across two innings to earn the win Monday against the Rays. He struck out two.
Gray was actually the third Yanks pitcher of the night in a bullpen game, working the third and fourth innings and earning the win after his side took the lead in the top of the fifth. Despite the victory, he has been a bit shaky over his last three outings, allowing four earned runs while allowing 15 baserunners across nine total innings. Gray should close out the season in a long relief role and seems unlikely to provide much fantasy value the rest of the way.
